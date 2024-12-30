Open Menu

PM Grieved Over Death Of Arshad Zuberi

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 02:20 PM

PM grieved over death of Arshad Zuberi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of renowned journalist, Deputy Chief Executive Daily business Recorder' and Director 'Aaj tv' Arshad Zuberi.

In a press statement, the prime minister prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the departed soul in Jannah.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the family members of the late Zuberi.

"The services of Late Arshad Zuberi in the field of print and electronic media in Pakistan will always be remembered," the prime minister said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Business Family Media TV

Recent Stories

At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident

At least 71 killed in Ethiopia road accident

7 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointmen ..

Ajman Ruler issues Decree on promotion, appointment of Advisor at Ruler's Court

7 minutes ago
 GCAA launches region's first digital platform for ..

GCAA launches region's first digital platform for implementing 'CORSIA'

8 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notabl ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure marks notable achievements in 2024

1 hour ago
 36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy En ..

36th Convocation Ceremony Held at Pakistan Navy Engineering College – Nust

1 hour ago
 Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander C ..

Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed Takes Over as Commander Central Punjab (Comcep)

1 hour ago
Dubai Customs Launches 'Customs Inspector Training ..

Dubai Customs Launches 'Customs Inspector Training Program' to Recruit 84 Emirat ..

2 hours ago
 At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in b ..

At least 10 people dead, seven others injured in bus accident near Fateh Jang

2 hours ago
 Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 10 ..

Former US President Jimmy Carter passes away at 100

2 hours ago
 EAD, Nabat to revolutionise mangrove restoration

EAD, Nabat to revolutionise mangrove restoration

2 hours ago
 Two women, accused of attempting to Saudi Arabia f ..

Two women, accused of attempting to Saudi Arabia for begging, arrested

2 hours ago
 PSX starts first business day with strong upward t ..

PSX starts first business day with strong upward trend

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan