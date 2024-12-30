PM grieved over death of Arshad Zuberi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of renowned journalist, Deputy Chief Executive Daily business Recorder' and Director 'Aaj tv' Arshad Zuberi.

In a press statement, the prime minister prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the departed soul in Jannah.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the family members of the late Zuberi.

"The services of Late Arshad Zuberi in the field of print and electronic media in Pakistan will always be remembered," the prime minister said.