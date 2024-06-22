PM Grieved Over Death Of Dr Sheikh Saleh, Key Holder Of Ka’aba
Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2024 | 10:57 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his deep grief and condolences on the death of Dr Sheikh Saleh Al-Shaibi, the long-time custodian and key holder of the Holy Ka’aba
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his deep grief and condolences on the death of Dr Sheikh Saleh Al-Shaibi, the long-time custodian and key holder of the Holy Ka’aba.
The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister said that late Dr Sheikh Salah Al Shaibi had the unique honour of key holder of the Holy Ka’aba and every Muslims was proud over his fate.
According to the advice of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) related to holders of the key of Ka'aba, Dr Sheikh Saleh Al-Shaibi was the 109th custodian in this sequence as Al-Shaibi family was entrusted with this honour, he added.
