PM grieved over death of famous comedian Javed Kodu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his grief over the demise of famous television and theater actor and comedian Javed Kodu.

The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul in Jannah and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that late Kodu, with a dwarf height, had risen to prominence owing to his talented acting and his death had created a vacuum in the media industry which could never be filled.

He also shared his sympathies with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.