PM grieved over death of former LHC CJ Mian Allah Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of former Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Mian Allah Nawaz.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that late Justice Mian Allah Nawaz rendered valuable services to the judiciary.

"In this hour of grief, all our sympathies are with the family of the deceased," the prime minister said and prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.