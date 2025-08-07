Open Menu

PM Grieved Over Death Of Former LHC CJ Mian Allah Nawaz

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 05:20 PM

PM grieved over death of former LHC CJ Mian Allah Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of former Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Mian Allah Nawaz.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that late Justice Mian Allah Nawaz rendered valuable services to the judiciary.

"In this hour of grief, all our sympathies are with the family of the deceased," the prime minister said and prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Recent Stories

Pakistan Naval Chief meets Azerbaijan’s military ..

Pakistan Naval Chief meets Azerbaijan’s military leadership

2 minutes ago
 Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior offi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior officers from Dubai Police

29 minutes ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team arrives in China to pa ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team arrives in China to participate in World Games Cheng ..

29 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives global recogni ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives global recognition for nursing excellence

30 minutes ago
 Arada awards AED618 million construction contract ..

Arada awards AED618 million construction contract for Anantara Sharjah Resort, R ..

44 minutes ago
Members of Security, Safety, Crisis Management Lea ..

Members of Security, Safety, Crisis Management Leaders Programme explore UAE's e ..

44 minutes ago
 Abdulaziz bin Humaid chairs first meeting of Inves ..

Abdulaziz bin Humaid chairs first meeting of Investment Attraction and Promotio ..

44 minutes ago
 FANR’s Board of Management Meeting spotlights Ba ..

FANR’s Board of Management Meeting spotlights Barakah operations, strengthens ..

59 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes Sharjah Hospitality Grou ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes Sharjah Hospitality Group

59 minutes ago
 Games of Future 2025 launches line-up of 11 phygit ..

Games of Future 2025 launches line-up of 11 phygital disciplines

59 minutes ago
 Space42 delivered resilient performance with net p ..

Space42 delivered resilient performance with net profit of USD 53 million in H1

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan