PM grieved over death of Jaffar Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of President Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf Gilgit Baltistan chapter Syed Jaffar Shah.

He prayed for the high ranks of departed soul and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

According to press release, the prime minister said that late Jaffar Shah was an asset of PTI.