PM Grieved Over Death Of Kashmiri Leader In Indian Captivity
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2022 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the passing away of prominent Kashmiri leader Altaf Shah, son-in-law of Syed Ali Geelani, while in Indian captivity.
The prime minister regretted that the "Modi regime denied him treatment despite knowing he was cancer patient.
""Custodial killings are a norm in Modi's India," he said.
The prime minister extended his condolences to the bereaved family of Kashmiri leader Altaf Shah.