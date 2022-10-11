PM grieved over death of Kashmiri leader in Indian captivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the passing away of prominent Kashmiri leader Altaf Shah, son-in-law of Syed Ali Geelani, while in Indian captivity.

The prime minister regretted that the "Modi regime denied him treatment despite knowing he was cancer patient.

""Custodial killings are a norm in Modi's India," he said.

The prime minister extended his condolences to the bereaved family of Kashmiri leader Altaf Shah.