PM Grieved Over Death Of Khuzdar Press Club President In Blast
Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed grief over the martyrdom of Khuzdar Press Club President Maulana Siddiq Mengal in a bomb blast.
The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for forgiveness of the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.
He also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident.
