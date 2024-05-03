Open Menu

PM Grieved Over Death Of Khuzdar Press Club President In Blast

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PM grieved over death of Khuzdar Press Club president in blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed grief over the martyrdom of Khuzdar Press Club President Maulana Siddiq Mengal in a bomb blast.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for forgiveness of the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident.

