UrduPoint.com

PM Grieved Over Death Of Legend Wrestler Inoki

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2022 | 01:20 PM

PM grieved over death of legend wrestler Inoki

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his grief over the death of former world-renowned Japanese wrestler Antonio Inoki.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister recollected his memory of a meeting with the late wrestler in Lahore some ten years back.

The prime minister also tagged a photograph of the same event with his tweet.

Expressing his condolences with the bereaved family and the Japanese people, the prime minister observed that late Inoki had mesmerized the whole generation of his time with his unique wrestling skills.

"sad to learn about the passing of legendary Japanese wrestler Antonio Inoki. I have a vivid memory of meeting him at a stadium in Lahore 10 years ago. He mesmerized a whole generation with his rare wrestling prowess.

My condolences are with his family & Japanese people," the prime minister posted a tweet.

According to Japanese media, Antonio Inoki, whose real name was Kanji Inoki, had been a world famed professional wrestler who rose to prominence when he took on world boxing champion Muhammad Ali in 1976.

He died of heart failure on Saturday.

He was 79.

Inoki, was also a pioneer in mixed martial arts, battling with the top wrestlers and champions from other combat sports such as judo and karate, before he entered the international spotlight with his fight against Ali. Inoki was inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2010 in recognition of his role in promoting wrestling in Japan and around the world.

Related Topics

Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Sports Twitter Died Same Japan Muhammad Ali Family Media Event From Top Boxing Sad

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Phil Salt brings England back into the ..

Pak Vs Eng: Phil Salt brings England back into the series with magnificent 88 no ..

1 hour ago
 Federal Cabinet constitutes committee to investiga ..

Federal Cabinet constitutes committee to investigate leaked cipher

1 hour ago
 Pakistan committed to deepen relations with UAE: P ..

Pakistan committed to deepen relations with UAE: PM

2 hours ago
 Govt announces significant decrease in POL prices

Govt announces significant decrease in POL prices

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Oct ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st October 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.