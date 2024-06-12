PM grieved over death of Malawi vice president in a plane crash

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the death of Vice President of Malawi Saulos Chilima in a tragic plane crash incident.

The prime minister expressed solidarity with the government and the people of Malawi in the hour of grief and sympathized with the bereaved family.

Saulos Chilima died in a plane crash along with nine other passengers, the country’s President Lazarus Chakwera announced in an address to the nation.

The aircraft went missing after it failed to land at the Mzuzu International Airport, about 380 km to the north of the capital Lilongwe.

"The wreckage of the plane has been located," Chakwera said.