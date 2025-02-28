PM Grieved Over Death Of Maulana Hamidul Haq, Others In Akora Khattak Blast
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed grief over the death of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami Chief Maulana Hamidul Haq and others consequent to a blast that took place in Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak.
The prime minister, in a statement, prayed for peace for the martyred souls and early recovery of the injured.
He also prayed to Allah Almighty for strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss.
The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to provide all possible medical care to the injured.
"Such cowardly and reprehensible acts of terrorism cannot weaken our resolve against terrorism, the prime minister said, expressing the determination to completely eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country.
He also sought a report from the relevant authorities regarding the blast.
