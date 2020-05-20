PM grieved over death of MPA Shaheen Raza

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the death of Member Provincial Assembly Shaheen Raza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the death of Member Provincial Assembly Shaheen Raza.

The prime minister prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for grant of patience to the bereaved family.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Shaheen Raza lost her life after battling coronavirus.