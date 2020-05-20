UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Grieved Over Death Of MPA Shaheen Raza

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:41 PM

PM grieved over death of MPA Shaheen Raza

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the death of Member Provincial Assembly Shaheen Raza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the death of Member Provincial Assembly Shaheen Raza.

The prime minister prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for grant of patience to the bereaved family.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Shaheen Raza lost her life after battling coronavirus.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Provincial Assembly Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTI MPA Shaheen Raza succumbs to Coronavirus in La ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Developing 47 Vaccines Against COVID-19 - D ..

3 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 issues Eid emergency plan

4 minutes ago

Spaniards aged six and above ordered to wear masks ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19: UAE develops equipment for faster mass s ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan's earns US $427 million from travel servi ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.