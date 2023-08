(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday expressed grief over the death of Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel.

The prime minister prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.