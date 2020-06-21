PM grieved over death of Mufti Naeem

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of prominent religious scholar and head of Jamia Binoria International Mufti Muhammad Naeem who passed away in Karachi.

The prime minister, in his condolence message, prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family, PM office media wing in a press release said.

According to family of late mufti Muhammad Naeem, the prominent cleric died on way to hospital.

Mufti Naeem was also a member of the executive committee of Wafaqul Madaris al-Arabia (WMA).