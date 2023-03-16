PM grieved over death of renowned journalist Masood Ullah Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed grief over death of renowned journalist Masood Ullah Khan.

He prayed for elevation of ranks of the deceased journalist in paradise and offered condolence to the bereaved family.

The prime minister said the services of late Masood Ullah Khan for journalism and freedom of expression would always be remembered.