ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed grief over the death of his Special Assistant on Public Policy and Strategic Communication Fahad Hussain.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Fahd Husain's father, Brig.

(r ) Javed Husain. I extend my heartfelt condolences and most sincere sympathies to the bereaved family," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.