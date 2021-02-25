PM grieved over death of senior PTI member

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed condolence over the death of Zafar Zuberi, senior member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

"Saddened to learn of the passing away of Zafar Zuberi who was one of those workers from Karachi who stood with us for two decades," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

He prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and expressed condolences with the bereaved family.