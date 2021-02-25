UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Grieved Over Death Of Senior PTI Member

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 12:20 PM

PM grieved over death of senior PTI member

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed condolence over the death of Zafar Zuberi, senior member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

"Saddened to learn of the passing away of Zafar Zuberi who was one of those workers from Karachi who stood with us for two decades," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

He prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and expressed condolences with the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Family From

Recent Stories

Fawad Alam is elated over promotion in Central Con ..

7 minutes ago

All schools will be back to regular from March 1: ..

49 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 64 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

59 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE’s leaders dare to dream

2 hours ago

Spain wants to increase current €3bn FDI in UAE: ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 February 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.