PM Grieved Over Death Of Senior PTI Member
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed condolence over the death of Zafar Zuberi, senior member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.
"Saddened to learn of the passing away of Zafar Zuberi who was one of those workers from Karachi who stood with us for two decades," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.
He prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and expressed condolences with the bereaved family.