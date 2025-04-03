PM grieved over death of test cricketer Farooq Hamid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over demise of former test cricketer Farooq Hamid.

The prime minister offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, praying for the elevation of ranks of the departed soul in Jannah.

In a statement, he said that late Farooq Hamid brought great honour to Pakistan through his performance in sports.