PM Grieved Over Death Of TV Anchor Asma Sherazi's Brother

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 11:10 AM

PM grieved over death of TV anchor Asma Sherazi's brother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed his deep grief over the death of Mohsin Sherazi, the elder brother of senior tv anchor and journalist Asma Sherazi and Asim Sherazi of Such TV.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for forgiveness of the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss, according to a PM Office press release.

He also conveyed his sympathies to the grieved family in this hour of grief.

