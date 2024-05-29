PM Grieved Over Deaths In Washuk Traffic Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives in a tragic traffic accident in Balochistan's Washuk area.
The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and sympathised with bereaved families.
Praying for the swift recovery of the injured, he instructed the authorities concerned to extend the best possible medical treatment to them.
"We stand by the grieved families in this hour of distress and express heartfelt sympathies with them," he remarked.
