PM grieved over demise of former Pope Benedict

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his deep grief over the death of former Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

The prime minister, on his Twitter handle, said that the former pope's death would be mourned by millions around the world including Pakistan.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

He would be mourned by millions around the world including in Pakistan. May his soul rest in eternal peace," he posted in a tweet.

According to media reports, former Pope Benedict XVI died on Saturday at the age of 95. He had led the Catholic Church for about eight years until, in 2013, he became the first Pope to resign since Gregory XII in 1415.

Benedict spent his final years at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery within the walls of the Vatican. His successor Pope Franciswill lead the funeral on January 5.