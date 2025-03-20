Open Menu

PM Grieved Over Demise Of JUI-F Leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 12:40 AM

PM grieved over demise of JUI-F leader Hafiz Hussain Ahmed

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over death of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) leader, and senior politician Hafiz Hussain Ahmed.

The prime minister, in a condolence message prayed for elevation of ranks of the departed soul in Jannah and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with patience.

The entire nation stands in solidarity with the family members of late Hafiz Hussain Ahmed in this moment of grief, the prime minister said.

He pointed out that Hafiz Hussain Ahmed was a wise politician.

Recent Stories

Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of nobl ..

Celebrating Zayed Humanitarian Day revival of noble ethical values: Ruler of Fuj ..

30 minutes ago
 CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

60 minutes ago
 ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 bill ..

ADQ, Energy Capital Partners to establish $25 billion US-based investment partne ..

60 minutes ago
 PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Course ..

PNCA, Romanian Embassy launch Opera Singing Courses in Islamabad

22 minutes ago
 PBM, Hum Mashal-e-Rah Foundation host Iftaar Dinne ..

PBM, Hum Mashal-e-Rah Foundation host Iftaar Dinner for female students of WEC

22 minutes ago
 Fitch upgrades United Arab Bank's Viability Rating ..

Fitch upgrades United Arab Bank's Viability Ratings to 'bb-'; affirms Long-term ..

1 hour ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution forming Data ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution forming Data & Statistics Committee in Dub ..

2 hours ago
 US CG attend 18th Iftar dinner at Governor House

US CG attend 18th Iftar dinner at Governor House

2 hours ago
 Lucky draw held at Governor House

Lucky draw held at Governor House

2 hours ago
 Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements o ..

Police to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Youm-e-Ali (RA)

2 hours ago
 ACP hosts Iftar dinner in honor of journalists

ACP hosts Iftar dinner in honor of journalists

2 hours ago
 Campaign 'School Van Safety' launched in Murree

Campaign 'School Van Safety' launched in Murree

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan