PM Grieved Over Demise Of Justice Athar Minallah's Mother-in-law

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2022 | 02:30 PM

PM grieved over demise of Justice Athar Minallah's mother-in-law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday expressed grief over demise of the mother-in-law of Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah.

He expressed sympathies with the family members of the deceased, who was the wife of late Justice Safdar Ali Shah.

"The death of compassionate person like the mother is a huge tragedy. I share your grief," the prime minister said.

He also prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

