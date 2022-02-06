PM Grieved Over Demise Of Mother Of Dr Sania
ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar.
In a message of condolence, he prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.