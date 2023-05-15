UrduPoint.com

PM Grieved Over Demise Of Renowned Actor, Playwright Shoaib Hashmi

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed grief over the demise of prominent playwright, comedian, teacher and poet Shoaib Hashmi.

The prime minister sympathised with Muniza Hashmi, Saleema Hashmi and other members of the bereaved family of Shoaib Hashmi, who was also the son-in-law of renowned poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

The prime minister said that late Shoaib Hashmi had made a remarkable contribution to the golden era of Pakistan Television and also introduced new dynamics in the comic programs.

He said late Shoaib Hashmi also wrote historic and unforgettable plays which highlighted great values, traditions and ideologies.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said the writers and intellectuals like Shoaib Hashmi had taught manners and ethics to the society. His death is a huge loss the society, art and literature, he added.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

