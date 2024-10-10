Open Menu

PM Grieved Over Demise Of X-NA Speaker Elahi Bux Soomro

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed his deep grief over the death of senior politician and former National Assembly Speaker Elahi Bux Soomro.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that late Elahi Bux had efficiently carried out his responsibilities as National Assembly speaker, and with his death, Pakistan had become bereft of an intellectual and a seasoned politician.

Praying for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family, he said that the services of late Elahi Bux to Pakistan would always be remembered.

