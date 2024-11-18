PM Grieved Over Dengue Outbreak In Bangladesh
Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2024 | 10:02 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed sorrow over the loss of lives due to dengue outbreak in Bangladesh.
"Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives due to the dengue outbreak in Bangladesh," the prime wrote on X.
He said, 'Pakistan stands in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Bangladesh at this difficult time and we stand ready to assist in whatever way we can".
