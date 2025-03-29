Open Menu

PM Grieved Over Devastating Quake In Thailand, Myanmar

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2025 | 09:30 AM

PM grieved over devastating quake in Thailand, Myanmar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that he was deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake in Thailand and Myanmar.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of both countries as they pass through this difficult time,” the prime minister posted on X account.

He further said that Pakistan stood in solidarity with Thailand and Myanmar.

He also offered support and wished them strength, safety, and a swift recovery from this catastrophe.

