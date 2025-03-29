PM Grieved Over Devastating Quake In Thailand, Myanmar
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2025 | 09:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that he was deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake in Thailand and Myanmar.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of both countries as they pass through this difficult time,” the prime minister posted on X account.
He further said that Pakistan stood in solidarity with Thailand and Myanmar.
He also offered support and wished them strength, safety, and a swift recovery from this catastrophe.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2025
US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctions evasion network
Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251
Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over three weeks, says UNRWA Commissio ..
UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Montenegrin Prime ..
UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon
Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 2026
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..
Alef Education shareholders approve AED402.8 million cash dividend for 2024
Emirates Health Services provides over 5,000 books to support patients during Na ..
UAE participates in high-level sessions at Petersberg Climate Dialogue
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM grieved over devastating quake in Thailand, Myanmar16 seconds ago
-
Agriculture dept's helpline to remain unavailable during Eid holidays9 hours ago
-
Chiniot police finalize Eid-ul-Fitr security arrangements10 hours ago
-
Afghan nationals arrested for street crime, drug trafficking10 hours ago
-
Chiniot Prepares for Eid-ul-Fitr: DC Safiullah10 hours ago
-
UAF, Kamalia University to benefit from each other’s experience10 hours ago
-
SSP reviews security of commercial hubs as people throng for Eid shopping10 hours ago
-
PA speaker for collective efforts to ensure cleanliness10 hours ago
-
Three killed in D.I.Khan road accident11 hours ago
-
Tarar visits PRA Secretary General’s residence to offer condolence on his father’s demise11 hours ago
-
Drug trafficker sentenced to 9 years in prison11 hours ago
-
Court sentenced a drug paddler to jail11 hours ago