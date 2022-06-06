PM grieved over life loss in Bangladesh fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a fire incident in Bangladesh.

"sad to hear about the loss of precious lives in a fire incident in Bangladesh," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister expressed his condolences with the government and people of Bangladesh.

"My heartfelt condolences and most sincere sympathies are with the government and people of Bangladesh," he said.

Nearly 50 people were reportedly killed and hundreds injured in a depot fire near the southern port city of Chittagong.