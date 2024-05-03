Open Menu

PM Grieved Over Life Loss In Chilas Bus Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2024 | 10:20 AM

PM grieved over life loss in Chilas bus accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a bus accident that took place on the Karakoram Highway in the Yashokhal Das area of Chilas.

According to media reports, at least 20 people were killed and many others sustained injuries when a passenger bus careened off the road, plunging into a ravine.

The bus was en route from Rawalpindi to Gilgit with at least 38 people on board.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls and sympathised with the bereaved families.

He also prayed for the quick recovery of those injured in the accident and directed the authorities concerned to provide them with the best possible medical treatment.

