PM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Chopper Crash

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2022 | 12:30 PM

PM grieved over loss of lives in chopper crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of six army officials including two pilots in a helicopter crash in Harnai, Balochistan.

He said the entire nation was grieved over the loss of lives of the troops.

The prime minister prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and for the grant of patience to the bereaved families.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday that six Pakistan Army officials, including two majors, were martyred after a helicopter crashed during a flying mission near Khost in Harnai, Balochistan.

"All six personnel on board, including two pilots, have embraced shahadat," the military's media affairs wing said, adding that the incident occurred late last night.

