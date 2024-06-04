PM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Coal Mine Gas Suffocation Incident
Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 12:40 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in a coal mine gas leak incident in Sanjadi area of Balochistan province.
The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured and directed for provision of all available medical treatment to them.
The prime minister said that they shared the moments of grief with the affected families.
Recent Stories
Constable suspended over bribe
Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association
PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..
Idat case transferred to another court
PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases
Youth drowns in swimming pool
Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel
Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues
SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in cr ..
3 suspects arrests by Attock police
Russian teenager Andreeva into first Grand Slam quarter-final
Mehran, Kyungdong University signs training agreement
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Governor emphasis for collective efforts for country's economy stability5 minutes ago
-
Maritime Minister applauds Pak Navy for thwarting off narcotics smuggling attempt5 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi expresses deep grief over Quetta coal mine tragedy35 minutes ago
-
Constable suspended over bribe49 minutes ago
-
Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association59 minutes ago
-
PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsaan1 hour ago
-
Idat case transferred to another court1 hour ago
-
PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases1 hour ago
-
Youth drowns in swimming pool1 hour ago
-
Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel1 hour ago
-
Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues1 hour ago
-
SSP gives appreciation certificates to cops for increasing conviction rate in criminal cases1 hour ago