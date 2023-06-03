UrduPoint.com

PM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In India Train Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2023 | 02:20 PM

PM grieved over loss of lives in India train accident

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a train accident in India.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of hundreds of lives in a train accident in India.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy," he said in a tweet.

According to media reports, more than 288 people were killed and over 850 injured in a devastating three-train collision in India.

The prime minister also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

