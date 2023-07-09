PM grieved over loss of lives in Jhelum building collapse

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives after the collapse of a building caused by a gas cylinder explosion in Jhelum.

In a statement, he prayed for the people who died in the incident and for the grant of patience to the bereaved families.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the ten people who were injured in the tragedy.

He directed the authorities to make every possible effort for the medical treatment of the wounded.