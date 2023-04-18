UrduPoint.com

PM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Land-sliding Incident Near Torkham

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed sorrow and grief over the loss of lives and property in a land-sliding incident near Torkham area of District Khyber.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of ranks of those killed in the incident.

He also expressed condolence with their families.

He also prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the incident.

PM Shehbaz directed the relevant authorities to provide all possible health-care facilities to the injured.

He also directed to speed up the rescue work and to restore the road as soon as possible.

