UrduPoint.com

PM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Punjab, KP Rains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2023 | 09:10 PM

PM grieved over loss of lives in Punjab, KP rains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the recent loss of precious human lives in rainstorms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

In a statement issued on Twitter, he said rescue departments and relief teams were working to help the affected people.

Without any doubt, these were effects of climate change resulting in damage caused by unusual hailstorms, untimely rains and melting of glaciers, he added.

These weather events were not only causing loss of lives and property but were also badly affecting agriculture and economy, he said adding Pakistan was one of the countries which were worst affected by climate change.

The PM said at present the whole world was facing the negative effects of climate change.

"We need to collectively take solid steps for the safe future of the coming generations," he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Weather Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Twitter Agriculture Sunday Rains

Recent Stories

Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tom ..

Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tomorrow&#039;s leaders

44 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in Japan

59 minutes ago
 Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 to 12 Dhul Hijjah

3 hours ago
 Champions League final brings global record to Ist ..

Champions League final brings global record to Istanbul Airport

3 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enable ..

Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enabled Entrepreneurs conference in ..

3 hours ago
 Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visi ..

Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visit

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.