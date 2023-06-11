PM grieved over loss of lives in Punjab, KP rains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the recent loss of precious human lives in rainstorms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

In a statement issued on Twitter, he said rescue departments and relief teams were working to help the affected people.

Without any doubt, these were effects of climate change resulting in damage caused by unusual hailstorms, untimely rains and melting of glaciers, he added.

These weather events were not only causing loss of lives and property but were also badly affecting agriculture and economy, he said adding Pakistan was one of the countries which were worst affected by climate change.

The PM said at present the whole world was facing the negative effects of climate change.

"We need to collectively take solid steps for the safe future of the coming generations," he concluded.