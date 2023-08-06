PM grieved over loss of lives in train accident

LAHORE, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in an accident of Hazara Express in Nawabshah.

He prayed for the departed souls and ordered the administration to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured.

He sought a report from the railways authorities about the accident.

He praised the efforts of personnel of Pakistan Railways, Rescue and Pakistan army for their timely help.