- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- PM grieved over loss of lives, property due to rains in KP, Balochistan, directs to expedite relief ..
PM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives, Property Due To Rains In KP, Balochistan, Directs To Expedite Relief Activities
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 07:49 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of previous lives and property due to heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of previous lives and property due to heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.
He in a message, prayed for the elevation of ranks of the departed souls in paradise and offered condolences to the bereaved families.
The prime minister also prayed for early recovery of the injured as a result of various incidents occurred due to torrential rains.
He directed the National Disaster Management Authority and other concerned departments to speed up the relief activities in the affected areas.
The Federal government stood with the provincial governments of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and would provide all possible assistance in relief operations, the prime minister said.
He directed not to spare any effort in providing relief to the victims.
Besides he also asked to expedite the work for opening roads that had been closed due to rains and landsliding.
Recent Stories
BISP embraces E-procurement: launches inaugural tender
Modi govt broken all records of oppression to win elections: President AJK
PM for further strengthening economic, trade ties with Turkiye
Administrative machinery actively checking price, weight of roti/naan: minister
Advisor asks tourists to avoid visiting Kaghan during current rains
Business community indebted to Ahsan Zafar for his unprecedented services: Yousu ..
Three Filipinos dead in UAE floods: officials
DC Larkana chairs meeting to review strategy for anti-Polio drive
Registration process under BISP continues in Sargodha
QAU announces scholarships for KP students
Prisoner commits suicide in Timergara Jail
RCB takes action against selling expired food items
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM for further strengthening economic, trade ties with Turkiye27 minutes ago
-
Administrative machinery actively checking price, weight of roti/naan: minister31 minutes ago
-
Advisor asks tourists to avoid visiting Kaghan during current rains31 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana chairs meeting to review strategy for anti-Polio drive28 minutes ago
-
Registration process under BISP continues in Sargodha29 minutes ago
-
QAU announces scholarships for KP students29 minutes ago
-
Prisoner commits suicide in Timergara Jail29 minutes ago
-
RCB takes action against selling expired food items29 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosting International Conference next week on “Pakistan in the Emerging Geopolitical Landscap ..27 minutes ago
-
Market-based subjects being introduced in educational institutions: Minister27 minutes ago
-
Speakers stress burn prevention measures58 minutes ago
-
IGP Sindh chairs meeting on foreigners' security58 minutes ago