PM Grieved Over Loss Of Lives, Property Due To Rains In KP, Balochistan, Directs To Expedite Relief Activities

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 07:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of previous lives and property due to heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

He in a message, prayed for the elevation of ranks of the departed souls in paradise and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

The prime minister also prayed for early recovery of the injured as a result of various incidents occurred due to torrential rains.

He directed the National Disaster Management Authority and other concerned departments to speed up the relief activities in the affected areas.

The Federal government stood with the provincial governments of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and would provide all possible assistance in relief operations, the prime minister said.

He directed not to spare any effort in providing relief to the victims.

Besides he also asked to expedite the work for opening roads that had been closed due to rains and landsliding.

