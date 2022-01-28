PM grieved over martyrdom of 10 army jawans

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of 10 jawans of Pakistan Army in Kech Balochistan.

In a message of condolence on Thursday, the prime minister expressed sympathy with the heirs of the martyrs and stated that each drop of blood of the jawans was guarantor of security of the country.

He said the coward enemy was facing a strong nation which earlier also defeated terrorism.