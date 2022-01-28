UrduPoint.com

PM Grieved Over Martyrdom Of 10 Army Jawans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2022 | 12:20 AM

PM grieved over martyrdom of 10 army jawans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of 10 jawans of Pakistan Army in Kech Balochistan.

In a message of condolence on Thursday, the prime minister expressed sympathy with the heirs of the martyrs and stated that each drop of blood of the jawans was guarantor of security of the country.

He said the coward enemy was facing a strong nation which earlier also defeated terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed Blood

Recent Stories

UN Chief Encourages Using Agreed Channels to Settl ..

UN Chief Encourages Using Agreed Channels to Settle Ukraine-Russia Crisis - Spok ..

1 minute ago
 AGP suggests pol. parties to discuss 'Disqualifica ..

AGP suggests pol. parties to discuss 'Disqualification' matter at parliamentary ..

1 minute ago
 Biden Says Plans to Announce Nominee to US Supreme ..

Biden Says Plans to Announce Nominee to US Supreme Court by End of February

1 minute ago
 NASA Says Looks Forward to Welcoming Russian Cosmo ..

NASA Says Looks Forward to Welcoming Russian Cosmonauts for Scheduled Training

1 minute ago
 FBR appeal citizens to ensure computerized invoice ..

FBR appeal citizens to ensure computerized invoice during shopping

1 minute ago
 Breyer Confirms to Biden His Retirement at End of ..

Breyer Confirms to Biden His Retirement at End of Current US Supreme Court Term ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>