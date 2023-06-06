UrduPoint.com

PM Grieved Over Martyrdom Of Army Jawan In S Waziristan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Lance Naik Muhammad Sabir who embraced martyrdom in an encounter with terrorists in Ladha, South Waziristan.

The prime minister prayed for grant of patience to the bereaved family.

He said the whole nation including him pay tribute to this great son of Pakistan army for his sacrifice for the country.

He said Pakistani nation would never forget the supreme sacrifices of their soldiers who laid down their lives for security of the Pakistani nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif South Waziristan Prime Minister Army Family

