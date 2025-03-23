Open Menu

PM Grieved Over Martyrdom Of Four Policemen In Noshki Terror Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2025 | 09:00 AM

PM grieved over martyrdom of four policemen in Noshki terror attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his deep grief over the martyrdom of four policemen in a terrorist attack targeting a police mobile van in the Noshki district of Balochistan.

The prime minister, in a statement, ordered an immediate probe into the incident to identify and punish the perpetrators.

He also prayed for peace for the martyrs' souls and strength for their families to bear the loss.

"The nation will never forget the great sacrifices rendered by police and law enforcement personnel in the war against terrorism. We will continue the fight against terrorism until it is completely eradicated from the country", he remarked.

The prime minister said that the government would never let the nefarious designs of terrorists succeed who were the enemies of the development and peace of Balochistan.

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramada ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, effi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..

7 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fra ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo

10 hours ago
 Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakis ..

Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah

10 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings

10 hours ago
 130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

12 hours ago
Austria records significant drop in asylum applica ..

Austria records significant drop in asylum applications

13 hours ago
 UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian Presid ..

UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..

13 hours ago
 Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at ..

Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House

14 hours ago
 Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 ..

Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development

15 hours ago
 UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering ..

UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination

15 hours ago
 ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water ..

ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan