UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Grieved Over Sad Demise Of Senior Bureaucrat Maroof Afzal

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

PM grieved over sad demise of senior bureaucrat Maroof Afzal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed his grief over the sad demise of Maroof Afzal, a senior bureaucrat and former Cabinet Secretary, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

"Saddened to learn of Ex-Cabinet Secretary, Maroof Afzal's passing. My condolences and prayers go to his family," the Prime Minister said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

Maroof Afzal, a senior bureaucrat and Chairman-designate of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), passed away on Thursday.

\932

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Social Media Family Cabinet Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) Sad

Recent Stories

Updated: Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM discuss bil ..

18 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prince of Wales

18 minutes ago

Govt ready for dialogue with opposition except cor ..

7 minutes ago

Mardan gets mobile water testing laboratory

7 minutes ago

European Airlines Predicted to Register $11.9Bln L ..

9 minutes ago

EU Targets Spread of Terrorist Content Online

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.