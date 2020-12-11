PM grieved over sad demise of senior bureaucrat Maroof Afzal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed his grief over the sad demise of Maroof Afzal, a senior bureaucrat and former Cabinet Secretary, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

"Saddened to learn of Ex-Cabinet Secretary, Maroof Afzal's passing. My condolences and prayers go to his family," the Prime Minister said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

Maroof Afzal, a senior bureaucrat and Chairman-designate of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), passed away on Thursday.

