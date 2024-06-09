Open Menu

PM Grieved Over Shahadat Of Security Personnel In Lakki Marwat

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2024 | 09:30 PM

PM grieved over shahadat of security personnel in Lakki Marwat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday while reiterating the resolve to continue fighting against terrorism till its complete elimination, expressed his deep grief over shahadat of seven security personnel, including Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas shaheed, in a terrorist attack in District Lakki Marwat.

The prime minister prayed for the bereaved families to bear the losses with equanimity, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He said that the entire nation saluted the law enforcement agencies for their services and unprecedented sacrifices and stood with the brave Jawans.

The prime minister also resolved to make terrorists accountable.

