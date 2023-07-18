ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sudden death of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry's son who died in a road accident here on Monday night.

The prime minister offered his heartfelt condolence and sympathies to the bereaved family of the late Anza Tariq.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He also prayed for the grant of eternal peace to the departed soul.