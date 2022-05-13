PM grieves over death, injuries to 13 persons in Karachi explosion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the explosion in Saddar Karachi, causing death of one person and injuries to 13 others.

In a statement, he expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He said that those who were enemies of people and peace would be eliminated in coordination with the provincial governments.

The Prime Minister asked the Chief Minister Sindh to provide best medical treatment to the injured.