PM Grieves Over Death Of Balochistan Minister Sarfaraz Domki
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his deep grief over the death of Balochistan Provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Sardar Sarfaraz Chakar Domki.
"By the death of Sardar Sarfaraz Domki, Balochistan's politics has become bereft of an intellectual and a seasoned politician. We share the grief of his family," the prime minister remarked.
He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.
