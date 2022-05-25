PM grieves over death of veteran journalist Talat Aslam

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of veteran journalist Talat Aslam

The prime minister paid tribute to the late journalist for his services to the press freedom and for raising awareness about the rights of minorities and women.

He extended condolences to the bereaved family of Talat Aslam.