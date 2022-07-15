PM grieves over martyrdom of Lt Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the martyrdom of Lt Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza in Balochistan.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Our law enforcement agencies will hunt down all those who perpetrated this heinous crime and bring them to justice. My thoughts and prayers are with bereaved family. Nation grieves with them and shares their sorrow."