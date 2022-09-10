UrduPoint.com

PM, Guterres To Visit Sindh, Balochistan Flood- Hit Areas

Published September 10, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif along with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Saturday will visit the flood affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces and would meet the flood affectees, and review the damages and the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

On the occasion, members of the Federal cabinet and UN delegation would also accompany them.

The prime minister and the UN Secretary General would also take an aerial view of the flood-hit areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

At Sukkur airport, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah will give them a detailed briefing afterwards, the prime minister and the UN General Secretary would meet the flood affected people of Tehsil Osta Muhammad, District Jaffarabad in Balochistan.Later, they would visit Sindh province and meet the affectees of Larkana district and its surrounding areas.

