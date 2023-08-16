Open Menu

PM "gutted" By Attack On Minorities In Jaranwala; Assures Stern Action

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PM "gutted" by attack on minorities in Jaranwala; assures stern action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday said that he was "gutted" by the visuals coming from Jaranwala involving the attack on minorities, assuring that stern action would be taken against law violators.

"I am gutted by the visuals coming out of Jaranwala, Faisalabad.

Stern action would be taken against those who violate law and target minorities," the prime minister wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

He was responding to a post on X by President Bishop Church of Pakistan Bishop Azad Marshall, who highlighted an incident of attack on a church and torturing of Christians on blasphemy accusations in Jaranwala.

The prime minister said that all law enforcement agencies had been asked to apprehend culprits and bring them to justice.

"Rest assured that the government of Pakistan stands with our citizenry on an equal basis," he remarked.

